"I think this could be a huge mistake" - Booker T warns current champion after WWE RAW

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Bianca Belair battling Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Bayley squared off against Alexa Bliss in the main event of the red brand this week. RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY were all at ringside for the match.

After the match, Damage CTRL attacked Alexa Bliss in the ring. Asuka tried to break it up, but the numbers game was too much for The Empress of Tomorrow. The EST of WWE got into the ring and leveled Kai with a Clothesline. Bayley attacked her from behind and planted Belair with a Rose Plant. The Role Model then challenged The EST to a title match at Extreme Rules.

Booker T spoke about Bayley's attack on RAW Talk and claimed that Bianca Belair may be falling into a trap set by The Role Model. He suggested that the RAW Women's Champion is getting too caught up in defending her friends and not the title.

"Bianca [Belair] and this friendship thing, sometimes when you're the champ, when you the top dog, you've got to be thinking about A #1 [yourself]. So I think this could be a huge mistake falling into the trap of Bayley." [00:10 - 00:24]

Booker T wants to face Edge at WWE WrestleMania

The Hall of Famer recently stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that he would be willing to step inside a WWE ring to battle The Rated R Superstar at WrestleMania. He said that while he doesn't have the itch to do something like that, he absolutely would if it were offered to him.

The 57-year-old added that he was "all about that paper" and that the WrestleMania check was always a good one.

Booker T and Edge competed at WrestleMania 18 in a match that revolved around a Japanese Shampoo endorsement. Edge recently joined Booker T's podcast to discuss the match, and you can check it out in the video below:

The former world champion is currently working as a correspondent for the company, as well as running Reality of Wrestling and hosting his podcast. It will be interesting to see if he does get back inside the WWE ring for one final match.

