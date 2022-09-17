WWE legend says he's interested in facing Edge at WrestleMania

WWE legend Booker T has opened up about possibly facing Edge at WrestleMania in the future.

Booker T hasn't wrestled in WWE in over a decade, with his last match in the promotion coming way back in April 2012. The two-time Hall of Famer, though, has been in the ring for his Reality of Wrestling promotion a number of times in recent years.

The legendary star said on his Hall of Fame show that he would be willing to return to a WWE ring and face the Rated-R Superstar at WrestleMania. He stated, though, that he doesn't have an "itch to scratch" with regards to getting back in the ring. However, he would be willing to do it for the big payday that comes with a match at The Show of Shows.

"If they were to ask me to do a Wrestlemania match with Edge, of course I would do it. I don't think there's anything on their radar or anything like that. I don't have any itch to scratch as far as getting back in the ring or anything. But you know me guys. I'm all about that paper, baby. You know, that WrestleMania check was always good. Always good," said Booker T. [H/T WrestlingNews]

Booker T also said that he would like to work with certain Superstars in the company, like Happy Corbin and Sami Zayn.

Booker T praised current WWE star who wants to face him

The Hall of Famer recently praised Happy Corbin after the SmackDown star said that Booker T is one of his dream opponents. Booker T said that he won't rule out a return to face Corbin.

"I'm not going to rule it out or anything like that. For him to call me out like that, he must respect me. That says a whole lot of the young man," said Booker T.

Booker T still looks in fantastic shape and seems to be ring ready after his recent matches in Reality of Wrestling. The Hall of Famer could perhaps have one last match remaining in him to call time on his iconic career.

