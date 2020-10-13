Booker T shares his honest opinion on WWE's latest "third-party" rule

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T might have stepped away from in-ring competition, but that has not stopped him from being actively engaged with the pro-wrestling business.

Apart from running his own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, Booker T is still very much connected with WWE. He still often appears on WWE TV as an expert panelist on the Kick-off shows of pay-per-view events.

Booker T, along with his wife Sharmell, recently sat down for an interview with Wrestling Inc's Scott Fishmann on the latest The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast. The five-time WWE World Champion spoke on a lot of topics, including the latest edict that company chairman Vince McMahon issued on Superstars.

Booker T gives his opinion on Vince McMahon's new rule

WWE recently came into the focus of widespread media attention when Vince McMahon decreed that WWE talent who engage in "third-party" platforms such as Twitch or Cameo will be severely punished. McMahon also later ordered WWE to seize control of Superstars' Twitch accounts, since WWE owns the likeness of the Superstars.

Such a rule was met with consternation from most of the WWE Superstars, with retired Superstar Paige being the first to pass a comment. Speaking to The Wrestling Inc. Daily, Booker T gave his honest opinion on the new rule:

"One thing about the business and working in the business for 30 years, there has always been a protocol. There has always been a route to go for stuff like that. Back in my day we didn't have Tik-Tok, Twitter, Cameo. I'm sure this generation is going to have to figure out how to make stuff like that work for truly going into business and making it work for themselves. It's a touch-and-go situation they are going to have to work out." H/T: Wrestling Inc.

Well, judging from his opinion, Booker T has made it clear that he accepts WWE's decision from a business stand-point. He also stated that his generation didn't have social media platforms and the current Superstars who are active online have to figure out how they want to proceed with the latest rule.