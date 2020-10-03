Paige is the first to lash out at Vince McMahon's new rule

Paige has worked for Vince McMahon with WWE since 2011. She made her way to the main roster after stints with FCW and NXT. With the black and gold brand, Paige became the first NXT Women's Champion in June 2013.

On her debut for WWE RAW, Paige won the Divas Championship in an impromptu match against AJ Lee, making her the youngest Divas Champion in WWE history.

Paige on Vince McMahon's new rule

Last month, Vince McMahon told his employees to stop engaging in any form of business with third-party platforms. Last night, Vince McMahon reportedly sent out an email with a new inclusion in the rule. The email leaked to the public and you can read it here.

Retired WWE Superstar, Paige, who is still under contract with the WWE, hasn't taken kindly to Vince McMahon's latest rule. The former Divas Champion has taken to Twitter to voice her view on the entire Twitch scenario.

Twitch is MY place what I built with my wonderful fans. A place where people can go and feel some positivity and little bit of normalcy. Fun. Interactive. Non judgemental. Charitable place. I’m proud of what I built with my fan base. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) October 2, 2020

