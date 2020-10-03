Official WWE email that caused a ruckus backstage leaked

Last month, Vince McMahon sent an email to WWE stars stating that they would have to end all relations with third-party platforms. WWE stars have been active on platforms such as Twitch and Cameo, interacting with fans, answering their questions, and gaming with each other.

Vince McMahon had made it official that the WWE stars who have accounts on these platforms would need to cease any form of business on them. Here's the message that was sent to WWE stars earlier:

"Some of you are engaged with outside third parties using your name and likeness in ways that are detrimental to our company. It is imperative that these activities be terminated within the next 30 days (by Friday October 2). Continued violations will result in fines, suspension, or termination at WWE's discretion."

WWE's leaked email

Recently, it was reported that WWE does not want its stars to delete its account on these platforms. In the latest email, Vince McMahon had reportedly stated that no accounts would need to be deleted, but all stars would need to notify the company regarding their accounts.

Now, Fightul Select has reported the email that Vince McMahon has sent across to WWE employees.

“Just a friendly reminder that this Friday, October 2 is the deadline for severing any unauthorized business relationships with 3rd parties. As was mentioned in my September 3 message, continued violations beyond this deadline will results in fines and may result in suspension of termination. If you need further details, please contact our EVP of Operations, Brad Blum. Thank you. Vince.”

The email only states that the stars would need to disband all business relationships with these platforms. There is no mention of WWE owning the accounts of these tars.

