Booker T shares honest thoughts on Triple H getting inducted into 2025 WWE Hall of Fame

Booker T has given his take on Triple H getting inducted into the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame. He also cleared the air regarding any speculation of animosity between him and the WWE Chief Content Officer.

The two stars used to be rivals, and they had a controversial match at WrestleMania 19 which many fans still talk about today due to its outcome. It's been speculated for years that The Game used his backstage pull to change the result of the match so he could be the winner.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said he thinks it's great that Triple H is going to headline this year's WWE Hall of Fame. He then clarified that there were no issues between him and The Cerebral Assassin.

"Oh man, I think he's a great headliner for WrestleMania and the Hall of Fame in Vegas. You know, it's going to be great. A lot of people might think I got animosity toward Hunter because of WrestleMania, but not at all. Hunter and I, we've always had a great working relationship, even still to this day," said Booker.

He added:

"He was one of those guys, I was just talking about in the last segment, about the last days of WCW, watching WWF and watching those guys just do what they were doing on Monday nights and wanting to be part of that. Triple H was one of those guys at the forefront, having awesome matches. (...) I always respected what that dude gave inside that square circle." [29:25-30:28]

Triple H will become a two-time WWE Hall of Famer like Booker T

The Game was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 as a member of D-Generation X. Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, Road Dogg, and X-Pac were also inducted as part of the group. Only a few people have been inducted twice.

Booker T became a two-time Hall of Famer when Harlem Heat was inducted at the same ceremony. Triple H will officially join the two-time crew this year, which includes names such as Ric Flair, Bret Hart, and Kevin Nash, among others.

