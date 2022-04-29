Former World Champion Booker T comments on rumors of fellow Hall of Famer re-signing with WWE

Booker T shared his thoughts on alleged reports of Bret Hart re-signing with WWE.

Bret Hart has been an influential figure in the wrestling industry for numerous current and future talents. In addition to WWE, The Hitman was closely associated with WCW, Stampede Wrestling, and World Wrestling All-Stars. The third-generation Hart was also a member of The Hart Foundation with Jim Neidhart.

On the latest episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) hinting at working with Hart as their manager in AEW. Booker T highlighted that references to Hart have reduced on AEW over time. It led to speculation that The Hitman may have re-signed with WWE:

"I know FTR are big fans of Bret Hart. They'd love to have Bret Hart in that position, in that role as manager. A lot of teasing was going around in AEW, Bret Hart’s name being thrown around. It seemed like the writing was on the wall that Bret Hart was going to be All Elite. Then something happened, I heard as of late that the teasing, all of the talk about Bret Hart abruptly just, boom, stopped, like a scratched record." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Booker T is the founder of the wrestling promotion Reality of Wrestling in Texas. He has trained future WWE Superstars like Roxanne Perez, who recently made her debut on NXT 2.0.

Booker T said there's a lot to consider when moving to AEW

The former King of the Ring has been associated with WWE for nearly 20 years. Booker T had a stint with IMPACT Wrestling before joining WWE again as a commentator.

In the same edition of the Hall of Fame Podcast, the former World Champion shared his insights on Bret Hart's supposed decision to move to AEW. Booker said Hart would have to consider the cruciality of the shift and that AEW is still at the nascent stage:

“It just can’t be more so WWE, Bret Hart has to have some part as far as making this happen. There again, there’s a thought process you have to go through, ‘do I want to go to AEW?’ First of all, because, of course, this is something that is going to change my legacy. Then again, I don’t know how this thing is going to end, as far as this AEW thing. Let’s call it the AEW experiment. WCW lasted for 12 years, people don’t realize that. People think WCW was a company that was around since the early 80s. It lasted 12 years, the AEW experiment, man, we are in the infancy stages." (H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Despite rumors afloat about The Hitman planning to sign with AEW, there's been no official confirmation by either party on the same. Bret Hart appeared on AEW for the inaugural Double or Nothing event to present the All Elite Wrestling World Championship.

