Booker T explains why legendary tag team will not be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has explained why the legendary Steiner Brothers won't be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame anytime soon.

When asked about the possibility of the Steiner Brothers being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, said Scott Steiner had rubbed a lot of people in the industry the wrong way with his outspoken nature.

"The thing is, should they be (inducted into the Hall of Fame)? Yes. Will they be? I don't think so, just because of... Rick Steiner, he's been one of those guys who are... he's let a lot of things roll off his shoulder and he doesn't think about it too much," Booker T said.

"His brother, Scott has always been very outspoken about the industry, the company, (and) a lot of people in it. And I'm sure he's rubbed a lot of people (the wrong way). Was the stuff he was saying right or wrong, that's neither here nor there. Should they be in the Hall of Fame on their accomplishments alone? Harlem Heat is in the Hall of Fame, we never worked in the WWE, (but) the Steiner Brothers did," he added.

Booker T also spoke about the longevity of the Steiner Brothers and how they were successful in various promotions across the world. He reckons the Steiner Brothers and The Nasty Boys should be in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Scott Steiner has stated that he doesn't want to be in the WWE Hall of Fame

Scott Steiner doesn't seem to have a good relationship with WWE management and has publicly criticized the WWE Hall of Fame. He called the Hall of Fame "a joke" that exists only in Vince McMahon's mind.

"First off, where in the f**k is the Hall Of Fame? How can you be in the Hall Of Fame if it doesn’t exist? It exists in Vince’s mind. Do I give a f**k if I rent space in Vince’s mind? F**k no, I don’t give a f**k what he thinks. So I don’t care if I’m in the Hall Of Fame because it’s a f*****g joke because it don’t exist," said Scott Steiner.

Scott Steiner has had two runs in WWE in his 30+ year career. His first came way back in 1992, when he and his brother Rick, The Steiner Brothers, moved to WWE from WCW. He then joined the company a decade later in 2002, this time as a singles star.

