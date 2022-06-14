Booker T still misses former WWE star who unexpectedly passed away

WWE legend Booker T has paid tribute to the late Superstar Test, who was a superb athlete and a good human being.

Test had two tenures with the company, with the last one ending in 2007. He and Booker T were a tag team for a brief period in WWE. They had one reign with the WCW Tag Team Championship and the WWE Tag Team Championship.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, a fan asked Booker about his friendship with the late WWE Superstar. The legend responded that his former tag team partner was a "good dude" and wished he was still alive.

"Test was - god bless Test's soul - a good dude, man. Just like Jeff Hardy right now, what Jeff's going through now, Andrew [Test] should still be here today, celebrated. Those demons, they can catch you at your lowest point. I just think about Test in good ways, we were laughing, when we weren't laughing sometimes we were fighting. That's the relationship I had with Test. I just wish he was still here," said Booker T. [From 1:20:42 to 1:21:35]

Booker and co-host Brad Gilmore recalled Test's love triangle storyline with Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. The Hall of Famer said the late superstar was a "beast" and that he had everything that a wrestler needed.

"He had everything that you wanted out of a wrestler. Everything. There again, he's one of those guys that we lost way to soon due to burning that candle... We talked about it earlier to pain and addiction, those two just don't go together. This business creates a whole hell of a lot of pain," said Booker. [From 1:23:12 to 1:23:35]

Test sadly passed away in 2009, just a few days before his 34th birthday. He had overdosed on pain medication and passed away at home.

Why didn't Test become a top WWE Superstar?

Jim Ross, the Head of Talent Relations back then, recently explained why the late superstar didn't become a top-tier talent despite ticking all the required boxes.

JR said Test had some drug issues, which may have played a part in him not realizing his full potential.

Despite not winning the world title, Test won the Hardcore, European, and Intercontinental Championship one time each. Sadly, he passed away before reaching his full potential.

