"Booker T couldn't sweep the floor with me if I gave him a broom" – Ex-WWE star sends warning to NXT commentator

Booker T has been involved in a back-and-forth war of words with Ahmed Johnson over the last few months. In a new interview, Johnson issued another warning to the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

The exchanges between the former wrestlers began when Booker labeled Johnson a "notorious lying, lowdown, piece of you know what." The Pearl River Powerhouse responded by threatening to disclose an alleged secret about Booker's past. He also challenged the NXT commentator to a fight.

Legendary wrestling manager Dutch Mantell recently said Booker would easily beat up Johnson. However, speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, the former Intercontinental Champion disagreed:

"I don't know how he [Dutch Mantell] got involved in this, but Booker T sweep the floor with me? Please, Booker T couldn't sweep the floor with me if I gave him a broom," Johnson said. [10:18 – 10:26]

Johnson worked for WWE between 1995 and 1998. He is arguably best known for becoming the first African American Intercontinental Champion in the company's history.

Ahmed Johnson addresses possible fight with Booker T

Although he has not wrestled for two decades, Ahmed Johnson is confident he could still get the better of Booker T in a legitimate fight.

The 60-year-old added that Booker, 58, would not be able to use his trademark dance move, the Spinaroonie, if they fought one-on-one:

"Now you're talking about in the streets, a street fight, I don't think there would be no Spinaroonies in a street fight," Johnson continued. "That's a totally different ball game, the streets from the ring, and his brother would tell him that I'm used to the streets. I'm used to getting down in the streets." [12:09 – 12:29]

Johnson teamed up with Booker's brother Stevie Ray in WCW in 2000. The former WWE star recently claimed that Booker advised his brother not to form the tag team.

What do you make of Ahmed Johnson's latest remarks about Booker? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

