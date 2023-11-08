"I didn't even speak to him" - Booker T ignored former WWE Superstar at an airport

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T didn't mince his words while addressing a pro-wrestling veteran.

It looks like Ahmed Johnson isn't liked by many in the wrestling world if past interviews are any indication. Fans may remember that WWE legend Mark Henry once called Johnson a "bad human being."

Booker T recently revealed on his Hall of Fame podcast that he had an encounter with Ahmed Johnson at an airport about two months ago. While Johnson smiled at him, the latter was in no mood to talk to him. Check out his comments below:

“I saw Ahmed Johnson about two months ago at the airport. I was on my way to Florida. I walked up, and we made eye contact. He looked at me and he smiled. I turned left and I went to the counter, and I proceeded to get on the plane. I didn't even speak to him. I didn't even acknowledge him because he's a lying, a notorious lying, lowdown, piece of you know what, and that's the reason I didn't even acknowledge him.” [H/T Wrestling News]

Booker T had a lot more to say about Ahmed Johnson

Booker further continued his verbal attack on Johnson. He stated that if Johnson responds to his comments, he won't hesitate to hit back. Booker then called Johnson "a lying, lowdown, sc*m."

As previously mentioned in the article, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry had also taken a massive shot at Johnson back in 2021. Here's what he said:

"I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous, and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career, and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being."

It remains to be seen if Ahmed Johnson notices Booker T's comments, and decides to respond to him. Judging by Booker's comments though, it does seem highly unlikely that the two veterans would ever settle their differences.

