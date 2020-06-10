5 Biggest WWE moments that were actually unscripted

These unforgettable WWE moments weren't planned in advance.

Most of these moments happened in the heat of the moment.

In picture: Shawn Michaels, his wife, and Vince McMahon

Over the course of the past several decades, WWE has given us a long string of memorable storylines and matches, some of which would go down in history as the absolute best. It isn't exactly a secret that pro-wrestling is scripted and is similar to a soap opera. WWE employs a team of writers who churn out content on a regular basis, which is later turned into storylines and matches that play out in front of millions of fans on TV.

There have been certain instances though where what happened in and out of the squared circle wasn't planned beforehand and took place due to unforeseen circumstances.

In the following slideshow, we will take a look at five big moments that took place in WWE, that were actually unscripted.

#5 Chris Jericho punches Shawn Michaels' wife

Shawn Michaels with his wife

Shawn Michaels and Chris Jericho feuded on the Road to WrestleMania 19, back in 2003. The eventual match was an instant classic and fans were left wanting more. The two went on to engage in a memorable feud five years later. It began when Jericho got involved in Batista and Michaels' feud after the latter had retired Batista's mentor Ric Flair at WWE WrestleMania 24.

Chris Jericho on WWE vs AEW:

Michaels ended up getting an eye injury that was inflicted by Jericho on an episode of WWE RAW. At SummerSlam 2008, Michaels came out with his wife and announced that he was retiring from pro-wrestling. Suddenly, Jericho came out and things turned ugly pretty soon. Jericho tried to punch Michaels, who ducked and the punch accidentally landed on his wife's face.

Jericho had connected the punch harder than he was supposed to and said that there was a lot of animosity towards him behind the scenes for what he did. This segment kicked off a rivalry that lasted for months, with Michaels eventually exacting revenge on Jericho.

