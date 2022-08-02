"Instant classic" - Booker T talks potential rematch with WWE Legend

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has taken to Twitter to share his thoughts on a potential rematch with Kurt Angle.

On a day where he praised Paul Wight, Kurt Angle also shared kind words with Booker T, another former foe of Angle's. The Olympic Hero shared a photo of him and Booker squaring off for the latter's WCW Championship. In the caption, Angle wished he could wrestle in one more match against him.

Booker responded to Angle's tweet and desire for a rematch with some praise for them both.

"It would be an instant classic!", Booker tweeted.

The two men competed against each other on a number of occasions in both WWE and TNA over the years, notably for the WCW Championship on SmackDown in 2001, and as part of a bizarre WWE storyline involving Booker T's wife Sharmell a few years later.

Booker T teamed with a major star in his last WWE match

The WWE legend wrestled his last match for the company at a live event in the UK on 21st April 2012 as part of a tag team.

Competing against the duo of Mark Henry and Christian - both currently signed to AEW - Booker partnered with Drew McIntyre. The pair were able to win the match.

Before that, Booker had a trio of victories over Henry and Christian on the WWE UK tour. He bested them twice alongside Brodus Clay and once with Percy Watson.

The Hall of Famer recently came out of retirement for Reality Of Wrestling. It will be interesting to see how many matches he has left in him. You can read more about him by clicking here.

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far