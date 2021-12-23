"I don't think we'll get that same feeling" – Booker T on why WWE icon may not return at WrestleMania 38

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed the possibility of The Undertaker returning at next year's WrestleMania and why it may not be a good idea.

The Phenom last appeared on WWE television at last year's Survivor Series pay-per-view, where he hung up his boots for good. Booker T was also part of the event, where he and several legends took part in The Deadman's retirement ceremony.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T, when asked by a fan about The Undertaker returning to wrestle one final match at next year's WrestleMania 38, said it'd be too soon for The Deadman to return:

"You know, honestly, I don't think we're going to see The Undertaker in-ring at WrestleMania 38. The thing is, can The Undertaker come back and have one more match? I'm sure he could. That's what wrestlers do, whether they can do it or not, it's almost, like, 'Okay, there's the ring right there, just push me, and I'll do the rest.' (laughs)' That's the way wrestlers are."

"Can The Undertaker go out there and do another match? Yes, I think he could. But I think for the nostalgia of The Undertaker, it's too early to see him in the ring right now and really get the bang for our buck. If he came back and did it now, I don't think we'll get that same feeling."

Booker T also discussed reports of Stone Cold Steve Austin being involved at next year's Show of Shows in Texas.

Why The Undertaker won't return to WWE next year

The Phenom believes he can get through a match but might not perform at a high level to give fans what they want:

"It’s just at a point where, physically, I can’t perform at a [high] level. I mean, I could go out and walk through something and I could get through a match. But I can’t give people what they expect at this point."

He believes his in-ring career has ended, and it's time for younger wrestlers to shine in WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

Please H/T Hall of Fame podcast and Sportskeeda if you use any of the above quotes.

Did you know a male WWE Superstar suggested that Bianca Belair use her braid in the ring? More here

Edited by Abhinav Singh