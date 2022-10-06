Booker T thinks 44-year-old star will become a "top 5" WWE Superstar again (Exclusive)

Booker T was speaking to wrestling legend Bill Apter about all things Extreme Rules and mentioned his picks. One of them was rather surprising and he believes that a certain WWE veteran will become a top-five star in the company again.

He was referring to none other than Sheamus, who will be teaming up with Butch and Ridge Holland to take on Imperium in a Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match at Extreme Rules 2022. Sheamus has been feuding with Intercontinental Champion Gunther, with whom he had an instant classic match against at the company's premium live event Clash at The Castle.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Booker T said that Gunther and Sheamus were cut from the same cloth and believes that Sheamus' Brawling Brutes will defeat Imperium this Saturday and that the veteran will proceed to try and become a top-5 star in WWE again:

"Man, these two guys are pretty much cut from the same cloth. I said that their last match is a candidate for match of the year. But, I see this rivalry going on for quite some time. I'm going to give the nod to Sheamus on this. Sheamus is looking to get back within the top-5 superstars in WWE." (4:24-4:50)

Booker T wants Sheamus to bring back his old character

There is no doubt that between 2010 and 2013, Sheamus was one of the top-5 stars in WWE. His most recent world title reign came almost seven years ago, but that was perhaps his least important title reign during his entire WWE tenure – or at least it felt that way.

Not too long ago, on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that he wanted to see Sheamus become the Celtic Warrior again – reverting to his old gimmick:

"One of the guys who wanted to see the "Celtic Warrior" again," he nonetheless considered Sheamus to be a wrestler who "can actually go out there and have those matches with a Drew McIntyre, another big guy, [and] go to another big guy."

Many WWE fans might disagree with him as some consider this version of Sheamus to be the finest in years. In terms of pure match quality, this might just be the best we have ever seen from the former World Champion.

