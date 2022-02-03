"The biggest babyface in the arena" - Booker T thinks former WWE Champion turned face at Royal Rumble

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently discussed Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns' Universal Championship match from the Royal Rumble. The five-time WCW Champion heaped praise on Rollins and believed that he became a babyface after the match.

The bout ended via disqualification after Roman refused to release a submission hold on The Visionary Leader. The Tribal Chief attacked Rollins with multiple chair shots after the bout concluded.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T believes that Seth Rollins turned babyface during that moment as it got a big reaction from the crowd.

“Did you see the crowd? If it would have been back in the day it would have been stuff getting thrown in the ring, it was like that. That’s what I am talking about as far as making the fans feel a certain way. Because Roman, his intensity, his intent, it makes it as real as it possibly can to the fan that is watching it. They actually get caught up in the moment. Seth Rollins became the biggest babyface in the arena after that right there. The person that can carry that is Seth Rollins as well,” said Booker T. (H/T Wrestling INC.)

Booker T on how much Seth Rollins has evolved in WWE

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest superstars in WWE right now. He underwent a significant character change from playing The Kingslayer to the Monday Night Messiah. Now, he's the Visionary Leader.

Booker opened up on Rollins' transformation and how good he is in the ring.

“I’ve been talking about Seth Rollins as of late as far as how he’s evolved to be a really, really good entertainer. He goes out and performs and does only what he needs to do. Because this is what it calls for at that time, ‘I don’t need to do more than that.’ But I tell you, Seth Rollins is the guy who’s waiting to get the phone call to say, ‘Hey man, I need you to go out there and give me a five-star match tonight, we will think about the entertainment next week’," said Booker.

Seth Rollins is currently scheduled to compete in the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia for the WWE Championship on February 19.

Do you agree with Booker? Do you prefer Rollins as a face or a heel? Let us know in the comments below.

