Booker T thinks it's time for 48-year-old WWE legend to "go away" after Extreme Rules 2022 (Exclusive)

Booker T gave his picks for Extreme Rules 2022 alongside wrestling legend Bill Apter and said that WWE legend Edge needs to go away for now.

Edge is set to face Finn Balor of The Judgment Day at Extreme Rules in an "I Quit" match. There is some speculation that the I Quit match will headline the show. Given that Roman Reigns isn't present, and Edge is arguably the biggest star on the card, it wouldn't be surprising to see him headline the show.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Bill Apter, Booker T stated that he thinks Edge should go away and firmly believes that Finn Balor is going to make that happen by beating him.

"I think it's time for Edge to go away, and I think Finn Balor is going to make that happen." (3:30-3:38)

You can watch the full video below:

Booker T believes that Edge is already thinking of retirement

On the latest episode of RAW Talk, Booker T stated his honest opinion about where Edge is in his career and why he thinks he may have one foot out of the door already:

"When I hear Edge talk about the bones creaking and whatnot, they always say when you hear a professional say, 'I'm thinking about retirement,' he's already retired," Booker said. "So, Edge is definitely stepping into a danger zone right here," Booker said.

Fans won't be happy if he retires as he has been one of the most crucial and entertaining stars since 2020. In 2021, he had the feud of the year against Seth Rollins on SmackDown.

However, he did state his intention to retire next year in Toronto, which would mean that he could do something he never got to in 2011 - ending his career on his own terms.

Do you think Edge has one foot out of the door already? Voice your thoughts in the comments below.

