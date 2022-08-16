"Got everything to be a major star" - Booker T on WWE SmackDown star

WWE veteran Booker T thinks that Raquel Rodriguez has huge potential in the company and could be a big star.

Raquel signed with WWE in October 2016 and was called up to WWE's main roster earlier this year. The SmackDown star held the NXT Women's Championship for 200 days, losing the title to Mandy Rose.

On the Hall of Fame show, Booker T was asked by a fan about Raquel Rodriguez's potential in the company. The Hall of Famer spoke highly of the SmackDown star and thinks that the sky is the limit for Rodriguez.

"I still got that same sentiment as far as Raquel Rodriguez - got to pull the trigger on her. One thing also is Raquel is still learning. I wish I could - I stay out of the line of fire, I just keep my nose out of their business - but I wish I could work with someone like Raquel for just a week. I'm not talking about any time in the ring or anything like that, but just mannerisms perspective," said Booker T.

Booker T continued:

"She's got everything to be a major, major star on the main roster right now. But certain things that I wish I could see as well. Stuff that I don't like to divulge." [From 1:18:58 to 1:19:55]

Rodriguez earned a shot at the SmackDown Women's title just a few weeks after being called up to the main roster but fell short against then champion Ronda Rousey.

Raquel Rodriguez is excited about Triple H being the head of creative in WWE

Rodriguez, who worked under Triple H in WWE NXT, is excited to see The Game take control of the creative on the main roster.

In an interview with TMZ Sports, Rodriguez said that the roster is looking forward to having new match-ups and more match time.

"I know I can vouch for probably most of the women on the roster who are just excited about the possibilities of having more match time, new opponents, really mixing it up on the roster, and really getting the unexpected," said Rodriguez.

Several former NXT stars like Ciampa, Gunther, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai have got more TV time under Triple H's reign. Rodriguez could also benefit from The Game, changing things around on the main roster.

