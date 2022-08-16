"There’s more of a comfortability" - Raquel Rodriguez on how the women feel about Triple H taking over creative

The WWE women's division seems to be getting more focused under Triple H.

Not only have women's matches seen an increase in time in recent weeks, but the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship have also been brought back. The titles were reportedly never coming back under Vince McMahon, but things have changed with The Game running things.

Raquel Rodriguez and Theory were recently interviewed by TMZ Sports to discuss the current changes going on in the company.

When Rodriguez was asked how she felt about Triple H taking over creative, she expressed her excitement over what this means for the women's division.

“It’s amazing, we’re all very excited," Raquel Rodriguez said. "I know I can vouch for probably most of the women on the roster who are just excited about the possibilities of having more match time, new opponents, really mixing it up on the roster, and really getting the unexpected. I think also coming up to NXT with him, there’s more of a comfortability with us of being able to approach him in that sense and bring up our ideas if we do have any."

Theory and Raquel Rodriguez had a great experience in WWE NXT under Triple H

Theory went on to speak for himself and Raquel when he called WWE NXT a great experience under The Game and how cool it was to have freedom in the black and gold brand that he believes Hunter is going to bring to the main roster.

“I would say for me, and I’m sure [Raquel] feels the same way, but both of us, coming up in NXT and Triple H was in charge there, along with Shawn Michaels. For us, it was a great experience, I would say," Theory said. "So this is just, I feel like there’s a lot more freedom now and there’s a lot more to explore. Especially with Triple H being in NXT, it’s NXT but now, there’s RAW, there’s SmackDown that he’s taking over. So just the expansion of how many different creations we can have now and just different places we can take it, it’s pretty cool." [H/T: Fightful]

