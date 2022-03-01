Booker T names three WWE Hall of Famers who couldn't be "trusted" with the world title

Booker T has explained why legends like Jake "The Snake" Roberts, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper and Scott Hall didn't become world champions during their stint with WWE.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T highlighted why the likes of Scott Hall, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, and Jake "The Snake" Roberts never won a world title in WWE.

The two-time Hall of Famer feels that professional wrestling promotions have to trust their wrestlers not to do something that would harm their reputation before putting a world title on them.

"You could not trust Scott Hall with the world title. There's no way. You've got to be able to trust a guy with the world title. You cannot trust Scott Hall - good friend of mine, I love him - but trusting him with the world title? I'm not doing that. You say a guy like Jake the Snake (to be world champion) and then you go, 'You cannot trust Jake with the title." (Roddy) Piper - you cannot trust Piper with the title. Look, man, I said that before, the company has got to be able to trust you. All of that kind of stuff falls under that banner," said Booker T. (From 19:18 to 20:00)

Booker T on other legends who didn't win a WWE world title

The WCW icon stated that Ted DiBiase — who also didn't win a world title in the company — didn't need a world title during his run with WWE as the Million Dollar Championship "trumped" everything else.

The two-time Hall of Famer also feels that Owen Hart was destined to win the world title in the company, while Rick Rude should've also won the title. Hart sadly died before his big push to win the world title in WWE.

Rude and DiBiase both won mid-card titles in the company in the 80s and 90s.

