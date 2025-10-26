  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Booker T throws his headphones in anger after 31-year-old WWE star loses PLE main event

Booker T throws his headphones in anger after 31-year-old WWE star loses PLE main event

By Rohit Nath
Modified Oct 26, 2025 02:07 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Booker T was not happy with the finish to the most recent WWE Premium Live Event, and he threw his headphones in anger after a 31-year-old star lost his title match.

Ad

At NXT Halloween Havoc, Ricky Saints defended his recently won NXT Championship against two-time Champion and former TNA World Champion, Trick Williams. It was a huge test for Saints, who faced their first challenger since dethroning Oba Femi fairly recently.

Booker T is a known supporter of the 31-year-old Trick Williams and has been that way for a long time now, which is why he always gets hyped during his entrances. However, Trick Williams would not become a 3-time NXT Champion, and after Ricky Starks retained, Booker T threw his headphones in anger.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Trick Willias even hit the WWE Hall of Famer's move on Ricky Saints and sent him through the table, and it was not long after this that Saints made the comeback. It was a stungun type of move as a counter, followed by a spear, and then his finisher that ultimately ended the match.

Vic Joseph told his broadcast partner that he could be angry all he wanted, but he can't change the fact that Ricky Saints is on top right now. It should be noted that Booker's bias was likely more towards Trick Williams than it was about anything against Ricky Saints.

Ad

Trick Williams is clearly his guy and it's going to be interesting to see what the next steps are for the 31-year-old star. To many, he has done what he needed to do in NXT, and after winning the title multiple times, he has now helped legitimize one particular superstar in Ricky Saints. One could argue that he did the same for Mike Santana in TNA.

Now, Williams walks around without any titles.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications