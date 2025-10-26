Booker T throws his headphones in anger after 31-year-old WWE star loses PLE main event

Booker T was not happy with the finish to the most recent WWE Premium Live Event, and he threw his headphones in anger after a 31-year-old star lost his title match.At NXT Halloween Havoc, Ricky Saints defended his recently won NXT Championship against two-time Champion and former TNA World Champion, Trick Williams. It was a huge test for Saints, who faced their first challenger since dethroning Oba Femi fairly recently.Booker T is a known supporter of the 31-year-old Trick Williams and has been that way for a long time now, which is why he always gets hyped during his entrances. However, Trick Williams would not become a 3-time NXT Champion, and after Ricky Starks retained, Booker T threw his headphones in anger.Trick Willias even hit the WWE Hall of Famer's move on Ricky Saints and sent him through the table, and it was not long after this that Saints made the comeback. It was a stungun type of move as a counter, followed by a spear, and then his finisher that ultimately ended the match.Vic Joseph told his broadcast partner that he could be angry all he wanted, but he can't change the fact that Ricky Saints is on top right now. It should be noted that Booker's bias was likely more towards Trick Williams than it was about anything against Ricky Saints.Trick Williams is clearly his guy and it's going to be interesting to see what the next steps are for the 31-year-old star. To many, he has done what he needed to do in NXT, and after winning the title multiple times, he has now helped legitimize one particular superstar in Ricky Saints. One could argue that he did the same for Mike Santana in TNA.Now, Williams walks around without any titles.