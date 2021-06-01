"I don't get it" - Booker T on Tony Khan's latest shot at WWE

Booker T is surprised about Tony Khan taking shots at WWE and their President, Nick Khan, and the WWE Hall of Famer doesn't understand how that will help AEW.

Ahead of this past week's AEW Dynamite show, AEW President Tony Khan took a shot at WWE President Nick Khan. Tony Khan, in his promo, took a shot at WWE's rumored partnership with Japanese promotion NJPW.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his opinion on Tony Khan taking shots at WWE President Nick Khan. The WWE Hall of Famer was not impressed with Tony Khan's promo on Nick Khan and had this to say:

"Tony Khan cut a big promo on Nick Khan, that kind of stuff, to me, I don't know, I'm trying to figure out how that works out for my company. Huge shots like that, me personally, I don't get it. But maybe it's something... the internet... I remember hearing him mention certain sites (websites) and whatnot. I'm just trying to figure out what is the end game for AEW, and me, personally, I'm not seeing it. I'm just trying to figure out where we're going with the thing."

Tony Khan's promo on Nick Khan

Ahead of tonight’s Live #AEWDynamite at 10pm ET/9pm CT, and #AEWDoN on ppv Sunday, AEW Owner/President @TonyKhan, aka the Forbidden Door, addressed rumors of a relationship between @WWE & @njpwglobal, + what this means to @AEW! Watch Dynamite tonight LIVE coming up on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/atFTSrvyqZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 29, 2021

Tony Khan was interviewed by Tony Schiavone ahead of Double or Nothing where the AEW President cut a promo on WWE President Nick Khan.

The AEW chief referenced WWE's rumored partnership with NJPW and listed out a few NJPW wrestlers that have recently worked in AEW.

He also took a personal shot at Nick Khan by stating that there was "room for just one Khan in the pro wrestling business." He later revealed that he had consulted with NJPW before delivering the promo.

Tony Khan says he asked New Japan Pro Wrestling if they thought it was a good idea for him to cut the promo on Nick Khan. He said they said yes. Plans more work with them. #AEW #DoubleOrNothing pic.twitter.com/gLoL5Ox1sE — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) May 31, 2021

