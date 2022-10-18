"I don't want to have that feeling ever again" - Booker T reveals what he doesn't want to happen at NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE legend Booker T was recently added to the NXT commentary team and has shared his thoughts about calling the action this Saturday at Halloween Havoc.

WWE recently switched up the commentary teams after Jimmy Smith and Nigel McGuinness were released from the company. Wade Barrett is serving as a temporary replacement for Pat McAfee on SmackDown as the former NFL punter is currently on a full-time deal with ESPN College Gameday. Former backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick has joined Corey Graves on the RAW commentary team.

Booker T spoke about his new gig on the Hall of Fame podcast today and discussed Halloween Havoc. He said it reminds him of WCW but doesn't want the premium live event to have a WCW feel this weekend.

"I think WCW, of course," said Booker T. "It takes me back to WCW but I don't want to sit here and try to reminisce about old things. I'm thinking about the future and what is next, which is NXT. I don't expect these guys to go out there and bring that old WCW feel. I don't want to see the old WCW feel, I don't want to have that feeling ever again. Okay? I'm serious." [06:54 - 07:22]

The 57-year-old added that he wants to see something new at the NXT event this Saturday night.

"I want to see something new. I want to see something fresh. I want to see how these guys now in 2022 can make me feel about the game that I love so much, which is professional wrestling." [07:40 - 07:54]

Booker T thinks 48-year-old WWE Superstar should "go away"

Edge is currently involved in a personal rivalry with the group he created. The Judgment Day have turned their backs on their former leader and the rivalry got very personal at WWE Extreme Rules.

Rhea Ripley threatened to hit Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, with a steel chair if he didn't quit the match. Edge obliged and Finn Balor won the I Quit match at the premium live event. After the match, Rhea bashed The Glamazon with a Conchairto anyway and left her laying in the ring.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Booker T predicted that Finn Balor would help drive Edge away from the company following Extreme Rules.

"I think it's time for Edge to go away, and I think Finn Balor is going to make that happen." (3:30-3:38)

It doesn't appear that the 48-year-old will be going anywhere following Extreme Rules. The Judgment Day crossed the line and it will be interesting to see how Edge gets his revenge in WWE moving forward.

