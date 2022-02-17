"So it's time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action" – WWE Hall of Famer wants Charlotte Flair to beat Ronda Rousey

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see Charlotte Flair get the better of Ronda Rousey at Elimination Chamber 2022.

WrestleMania 38 is approaching, where Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey will headline the event for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. But, before that, Charlotte and Ronda will team up with Sonya Deville and Naomi, respectively, for a tag team encounter at WWE Elimination Chamber.

In the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T said Ronda always had the upper hand over Ric Flair's daughter, and that needs to change:

“Charlotte needs a win over Ronda. Ronda’s always had the upper hand, if I am not mistaken, over Charlotte Flair. So it's time for Charlotte to get a little piece of the action, a little champagne wishes and caviar dreams, man. I think Charlotte, it’s time for her to come up. There again, with Sonya Deville playing the role of when she’s got the jacket on, she’s one person, when she’s got the jacket off, she’s somebody else. It might work out.” (52:26 onwards)

Ric Flair believes Charlotte Flair is "the best thing going" in wrestling right now

WWE legend Ric Flair has loads of praise for his daughter Charlotte Flair.

The former 16-time world champion believes that Charlotte's character is a perfect match for her, and she could be doing this for another 10 years. Ric added that her character fits in well as both babyface and heel:

“That's where The Queen is at right now [she has found a character that perfectly suits her]. She could be doing this for another 10 years. She has found that level of comfort, even if they flip her back and forth [between babyface and heel] or whatever. Right now, she’s riding high. I mean, it’s the best thing going today.” (36:20-36:43)

