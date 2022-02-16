WWE icon claims Charlotte Flair is "the best thing going" in wrestling right now

Ric Flair believes his daughter Charlotte Flair is “the best thing going today” in the wrestling business.

Charlotte Flair, the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, has been one of WWE’s most prominent superstars ever since her main-roster call-up in 2015. The Queen is set to defend her title against 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3.

On the latest episode of his Wooooo Nation Uncensored podcast, Ric Flair praised the WrestleMania 35 main-eventer’s character work and in-ring ability:

“That is where The Queen is at right now [she has found a character that perfectly suits her]. She could be doing this for another 10 years. She has found that level of comfort, even if they flip her back and forth [between babyface and heel] or whatever. Right now, she’s riding high. I mean, it’s the best thing going today.” [36:20-36:43]

Charlotte has held the SmackDown Women’s Championship since her infamous title exchange segment with Becky Lynch on October 22, 2021. She successfully defended the title against Naomi on the February 11 episode of SmackDown.

Ric Flair reflects on Charlotte Flair’s call-up from NXT

Stephanie McMahon officially welcomed Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair, and Sasha Banks to the main roster on the July 13, 2015 episode of RAW.

Reflecting on the memorable moment, Ric Flair said WWE’s Chief Brand Officer was the perfect person to introduce the groundbreaking trio:

“I was there that night. What made the platform even bigger, we’ve discussed this, is Stephanie McMahon introduced them. Not some ring announcer… Stephanie McMahon, so there you go. How big is that?” [34:05-34:20]

Charlotte’s next high-profile match is set to take place at Elimination Chamber on February 19. The SmackDown Women’s Champion will join forces with Sonya Deville to face Naomi and her WrestleMania 38 opponent, Ronda Rousey.

Please credit Wooooo Nation Uncensored and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What is working with Mr. McMahon really like? We asked Austin Theory himself.

Edited by Kartik Arry

LIVE POLL Q. Who should leave WrestleMania 38 as SmackDown Women's Champion? Charlotte Flair Ronda Rousey 11 votes so far