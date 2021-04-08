"We still got unfinished business" - Booker T wants a match with ex-Intercontinental Champion

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has discussed the possibility of getting back in the ring. He has revealed that he wants to face one-time Intercontinental Champion Lance Storm, later in 2021.

Storm and Booker T had a brief feud in WCW, following the former's move to the promotion from ECW. He quickly went on to win three titles and then set his sights towards Booker T, who was holding the WCW World Heavyweight Championship.

Booker T was asked by a fan if he would like to have a match with former WCW star Buff Bagwell. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said he is unsure about Bagwell's physical health and that he would rather face someone like Lance Storm:

"If I had to pick someone that I think has still got it, that could still go out and think very, very quick, it'd be Lance Storm. We still got unfinished business, the World Heavyweight Championship in WCW, and actually Lance Storm had all the other titles and he was trying to collect one more, that was the Heavyweight Championship. Lance Storm, one of the best workers, and I truly think Lance Storm is legend. For me, that would be my pick to go out and be able to have something special with, in 2021."

Booker T looked back at his friendship with Lance Storm and stated that they didn't have any "bitter moments" ever. The Hall of Famer called Storm "the ultimate showman."

Booker T on having another match

Booker T has spoken in recent months about having one more match in WWE. He teased a return at last year's Royal Rumble and hasn't ruled out a return to the ring.

The Hall of Famer discussed a potential match with Triple H if the "situation was right." Booker T's last match in WWE came in 2012, but he returned to the ring for his promotion, Reality of Wrestling, last year.

