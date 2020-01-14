WWE Hall of Famer teases Royal Rumble appearance, shows off incredible physique [Photo]

Royal Rumble 2020

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T had recently given an ultimatum to WWE and stated that he would reject a spot in the Royal Rumble match if he isn't contacted by the company in the next 48 hours.

As the Rumble is approaching closer, Booker T has posted an interesting tweet on his official Twitter handle. The former World Champion posted a picture from a gym, showing off his physique. Judging from the picture, Booker T seems to be in incredible shape, considering the fact that he's 54 years old. The Hall of Famer also wrote a caption, stating that he is ready for the Royal Rumble. Check out Booker's tweet below:

A short while ago, Booker T and Stevie Ray teased coming back to face The Revival. Booker T currently appears on FS1's WWE Backstage. Fans might remember that Booker T made his return to WWE back in 2011 when he made a shocking appearance in the 40-Man Royal Rumble match. He was eliminated by Mason Ryan and soon took on announcing duties on SmackDown Live. A Rumble appearance by Booker T wouldn't hurt things much and would provide a dash of nostalgia for longtime fans of the WWE veteran.

