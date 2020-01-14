Indie wrestler reveals what she did when Tessa Blanchard spit in her face

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 14, 2020

Jan 14, 2020 IST SHARE

Tessa Blanchard

The controversy surrounding the new Impact World Champion Tessa Blanchard doesn't seem to be ending anytime soon. Prior to her history-making contest against Sami Callihan at Impact Wrestling "Hard To Kill", Blanchard had posted a tweet urging women to support one another. The tweet didn't sit well with several female wrestlers, who accused Blanchard of being a racist and a bully. NWA Women's World Champion Allysin Kay had posted a tweet accusing Blanchard of spitting in a female wrestler's face and being racist towards her.

Also read: Paige's boyfriend blasts Triple H for insensitive joke about her

The woman in question, La Rosa Negra, has now posted a response to a fan's tweet, revealing what she did after Blanchard spit in her face. Negra stated that she knocked Tessa out after being disrespected by her. Check out the tweet below:

Negra's response to a fan

Last night, Blanchard won the Impact World title after defeating Callihan at Hard To Kill. Following the victory, Blanchard delivered a heartfelt speech and it seemed like she was addressing the recent controversy and the accusations made against her. Here's a bit from her speech after the PPV went off the air:

"Nobody, nobody in this life is perfect. We're all human. And it doesn't matter what you say about me it doesn't matter what you call me."