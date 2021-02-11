Booker T wants RAW star in WrestleMania match that was rumored to be for him

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has explained why he would rather see RAW Superstar Damian Priest in a tag team with Bad Bunny than with him.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast with Brad Gilmore, spoke about recent rumors of him being Bad Bunny's tag team partner at WrestleMania. He stated that he would rather see a younger wrestler like Damian Priest "get that rub" of being in a WrestleMania match.

"I'm still trying to figure out where the game is right now. You know, just say, for instance - I'm all about the young guys. I hate it when these guys go, 'oh, Booker T, he just buries old guys,' because that's just not me. I'm always about passing it on to the young guys, just like, for instance - rumor going around as far as me being Bad Bunny's partner at WrestleMania. And what did I say - I said I'd rather see Damian Priest get that rub. He's the guy that's on television right now. He's the guy that's going to be, you know, want to push. He's the guy that will get on the house shows when we finally open back up and get out there to do those runs. He's the guy that's going to do those overseas tours. So, for me, just standing up there doing that video, the art of doing nothing that was perfectly fine. And to see a young guy go out there and get that rub with someone like Bad Bunny, you never know what that could do to his career. I'm set."

Booker T stated that he doesn't understand how people don't realize his point of view.

Booker T on rumor of him teaming with Bad Bunny

On the stage or from the top rope. Massive respect to @sanbenito for his performance at the #RoyalRumble and a shout-out to @BookerT5x for looking ready another in-ring run!!! #CanYouDigThat #BookerT @wwe pic.twitter.com/OhTvc5fm1l — Triple H (@TripleH) February 2, 2021

In a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T stated that reports of him teaming with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania is a rumor.

"I think it is 100% a rumor. No one has talked to me about it as far as having a match at WrestleMania. No one has talked to me about tag teaming with Bad Bunny to go against anyone."

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer revealed that no one in WWE has contacted him about this particular match.

#WWETheBump proudly celebrates #BlackHistoryMonth.@BookerT5x spoke with us on @WWETheBump about his incredible return in the 2011 Royal Rumble Match to a roaring ovation. pic.twitter.com/r008Xyh2ae — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) February 8, 2021

