"It is 100% a rumor" - Booker T busts recent rumor about his WWE return

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has busted a recent rumor about him returning to WWE at WrestleMania 37.

Booker T is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer who last wrestled in WWE in 2012.

On his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T's co-host, Brad Gilmore, discussed a recent rumor which stated that Booker T would tag team with musician Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 37 later this year.

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer said that these rumors are not true and that he hasn't been spoken to about teaming up with Bad Bunny at The Show of Shows.

"While I can say that it is 100% - I think it came from Meltzer - I think it is 100% a rumor. No one has talked to me about it as far as having a match at WrestleMania. No one has talked to me about tag teaming with Bad Bunny to go against anyone. And I talked about it very, very clearly - vividly - here on this show that I am willing to have a match, but it has to be right. Circumstances has to be right. I don't want to be jumping in the ring just to be jumping in the ring. I said that Saudi (Arabia) would be a great time for me to come back and do something, for (a) one-off, you know what I mean. People out there in Saudi still watching old people, still think I'm current (laughs). As far as this thing, it's a rumor, guys. I'm not going to be at WrestleMania in any capacity other than being behind the desk as of right now. Always, though, 'card subject to change' in professional wrestling. And the thing is, if there's an outside chance of me walking the aisle at WrestleMania, I would take it."

Booker T joked that the money also has to be right for him to make a return to the WWE ring.

Booker T on wanting to face Triple H in WWE

In a recent edition of his podcast, Booker T also teased a possible rematch with Triple H.

He said that he would love to face The Game in WWE once again and hoped that a match between the two could happen at a Saudi Arabia show.

On the stage or from the top rope. Massive respect to @sanbenito for his performance at the #RoyalRumble and a shout-out to @BookerT5x for looking ready another in-ring run!!! #CanYouDigThat #BookerT @wwe pic.twitter.com/OhTvc5fm1l — Triple H (@TripleH) February 2, 2021

