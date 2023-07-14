Booker T wants to see WWE personality “get to the next level”

Booker T wants to see a current WWE personality who has been a huge help to him "get to the next level".

Vic Joseph joined the Main Event commentary team in 2017. Since then, he has gone on to do commentary for various brands before becoming the lead commentator for NXT. Vic Joseph has been one of the better commentators WWE has at the moment. It also seems like Booker T feels the same way.

Speaking on his Hall of Famer podcast, Booker T was all praise for his commentary partner. He said Vic Joseph has helped him out a lot on commentary and he wants to see him get his flowers.

"I want to see Vic move up. I want to see Vic move up to the main roster and get his flowers because Vic is good. Vic is definitely the reason I stay on point on that show. He directs me. He's almost like a maestro sometimes, holding his hands, telling me to calm down, making sure the guys speed up through the reads. He's unbelievable. I definitely want to see that young man get to the next level," stated Booker T. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T also wants WWE to push LA Knight

LA Knight's stock has skyrocketed in recent months. Currently, he is one of the top stars on the roster and receives a huge pop from the crowd every time he shows.

Booker T spoke about him on his Hall of Fame podcast where he stated that LA Knight is going to get over whether he has a title run or not.

"Everybody's talking about LA Knight. Everybody's pretty much coming to the same consensus: yes, he's a throwback. He's a guy that's definitely taking from what worked back in the day and bringing it to today's wrestling. And I get it, I get it. What's old is new again. He had a huge, huge ovation at Madison Square Garden. ... LA Knight is gonna get over whether he's got a belt around his waist or [not]. ... Put the rocket on LA Knight. Send him straight to the moon. That's just my opinion." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE @WWE



@RealLAKnight EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT! EXCLUSIVE: You wanted LA KNIGHT? YOU GOT LA KNIGHT!@RealLAKnight https://t.co/2pfOtht61K

Vic Joseph's performance in NXT might earn him a call-up to the main roster.

What do you make of Vic Joseph on commentary? Sound off in the comment section.

What is CM Punk really like? We asked his acting co-stars here

Poll : 0 votes