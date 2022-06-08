"He's still got the same look" - Booker T wants WWE to bring back superstar after 15 years

WWE legend Booker T feels the company should bring back veteran superstar Gangrel, who, in his opinion, still looks great.

Gangrel was a part of WWE in the 90s, most popular for being the leader of The Brood faction alongside Edge and Christian. His third and last run in the company was between 2004 and 2007. He has also featured on AEW television as well as indie wrestling shows in recent years.

Booker T spoke about Edge's future on his Hall of Fame podcast after the Rated R Superstar was thrown out of his Judgment Day faction. The two-time Hall of Famer stated that he wants WWE to bring back Gangrel and Christian and re-form The Brood.

The WWE legend then went on to talk about how Gangrel has retained his old look and could do a good job for the promotion.

"You got to get Gangrel back. He looks great... The white shirt always made the brother look [good]. He's still got the same look. He hadn't been one of these guys where he has like aged really bad or anything. He still looks like himself. So long as you look like yourself, 'push me to the ring and we'll get the rest done.'," said Booker T about Gangrel. [34:55 - 35:20]

Gangrel recently appeared on AEW Rampage, where he accompanied The Young Bucks but was attacked by the duo later, only to be saved by The Hardys.

Gangrel hasn't had conversations with WWE legend Edge about a reunion

During a recent interaction with Nick Hausman of The Wrestling Inc, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he would be interested in joining Edge and Damian Priest. It should be noted that this was before Edge got kicked out of Judgment Day.

"There’s no reunions, no talks, with Christian or Edge. Although it would be really cool to be with Damian Priest and Edge, that’s cool. I love how he’s got like a mixed Brood/Taker vibe with the raise of the chair and the fire," said Gangrel.

Gangrel also praised Priest, who he has spoken to, and wished that the faction does "big things" in the company.

A Brood reunion and feud with Judgment Day would be exciting not just because of the history that the two factions share but would also see the return of a legend in Christian, who is with AEW.

