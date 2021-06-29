"I'd love to see him make a move to the main roster" - Booker T on top WWE NXT star

Booker T wants to see NXT Champion Karrion Kross on the main roster in WWE. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer believes that Kross has the look and personality to do well in WWE.

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T and his co-host Brad Gilmore spoke about WWE Superstars who could be called up from NXT. The WWE legend wants to see NXT Champion Karrion Kross on the main roster:

"I've been all in (on Karrion Kross). He's a throwback. He's a big guy, he looks like a grown man when he walks out the curtain. There's no discrepancy as far as, you know, 'Man, this guy here, he's a big guy, he comes out and works like a big guy.' I like everything about Karrion Kross. He looks mean, he's got the scowl... There's nothing pretty about Karrion Kross. He comes out and gets the job done. I'd love to see him make a move to the main roster," said Booker T.

The WWE legend also stated that he would loved to have seen Kross on the main roster right after he signed with WWE.

Booker T on Karrion Kross being the 'next big thing' in WWE

In an interview earlier this year, Booker T praised Kross and stated that the NXT star could be the 'next big thing' in WWE.

"The thing I know about Karrion Kross is, when he walks out of the curtain, just his appearance says this guy here could be the 'next big thing.'" said Booker T

Kross has been a part of WWE for over a year, as he joined WWE in February, 2020. He won the NXT Championship a few months after his debut, but had to relinquish it a few days later due to an injury.

He won back the title earlier this year at NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, becoming only the fourth WWE Superstar to win the NXT Championship twice.

Some people break the 4th wall with words; others with overpowering violence.



We are not the current mold.

And we intend to smash that to pieces- as the previous molds were destroyed before us.



Believe your eyes before your ears.



We are the way to go.

WE are the new beginning. pic.twitter.com/eCVYnEwhxt — Karrion Kross (@WWEKarrionKross) June 27, 2021

