Booker T wants WWE to strap "the rocket" on new star

While speaking about Breakker on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker believes that WWE should put the rocket on him and give him a big push. The Hall of Famer thinks Breakker should be on the main roster right now:

"He's a main roster guy already. Bron Breakker, young Steiner, he's a main roster guy right now. He's not a guy we have to look at and wonder if he's going to be a star or not. I'm just saying that because I've been impressed just from the outset. Having rhythm is something that most of the time is natural. When I look at this Breakker/Steiner kid, he can go. He doesn't need to be packaged/repackaged, touched at all because you could tell he knows what he's doing when he gets in the ring. That right there is second nature to him, it's in his blood. I would just love to see that kid get the rocket put on him and send him to the moon," said Booker T about Bron Breakker.

Many fans felt that Breakker should have a Steiner ring name, but Booker T thinks the name will not be a problem for the NXT star.

Who is the new WWE Superstar Bron Breakker?

USA Network @USA_Network



Best believe we took notice, Bron Breakker. 👀 This is how you make a first impression.Best believe we took notice, Bron Breakker. 👀 #WWENXT This is how you make a first impression.



Best believe we took notice, Bron Breakker. 👀 #WWENXT https://t.co/OrhGfj9dym

Bron Breakker is the son of legendary pro wrestler Rick Steiner, a part of the successful Steiner Brothers tag team alongside his brother, Scott Steiner.

Breakker signed with WWE earlier this year and made his WWE debut earlier this month on NXT. Having won over the WWE fans already, Bron could become a big part of the revamped brand in the future.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Bron Breakker is 23 years old and started wrestling in February… The world is his and we’re just living in it. Bron Breakker is 23 years old and started wrestling in February… The world is his and we’re just living in it. https://t.co/c39yYa5kUF

