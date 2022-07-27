"Really good addition" - Booker T wants WWE to re-sign two AEW stars

WWE should try to bring back Ember Moon and Toni Storm from AEW, according to Booker T.

Moon and Storm are two of the many stars that have exited WWE in the last few years. Both wrestlers are currently a part of AEW and debuted in the company earlier this year.

Booker T was asked by a fan on his Hall of Fame show the wrestlers he would like WWE to re-sign going forward. The legend named Ember Moon and Toni Storm as two wrestlers who would be a great addition to the women's division.

"As far as that going as far as females go, who's been cut - I mean, of course, you know she's my student, I don't want people to, you know, say he's biased or anything like that, but Ember Moon. I mean I know she's got a job over there at AEW and she probably wouldn't want to come back. Maybe the girl with the... Toni Storm. I thought she had something. Toni Storm would be somebody that I would have wanted to get back because she definitely would have been a really good addition to the women's division," said Booker T. [From 48:05 to 49:16]

Both Superstars were a part of NXT before being called up to the main roster and also held singles titles in NXT.

Why did Toni Storm walk out of WWE?

Ember Moon was released by the company in November 2021 and just a month later, Storm walked out of the company. Storm revealed in an interview that she was not pleased with how the company booked her, which is why she walked out.

“They don’t give a sh*t so why should I? This isn’t going to work. I know what’s going to happen here. I’m just going to be sent back to catering again. I’m not going to succeed here," said Storm.

She felt that her goal was to join WWE, but her stance changed when she was in the company and she now believes that she loves pro wrestling more than any promotion.

