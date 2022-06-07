“They don’t give a sh*t so why should I?" - Toni Storm talks about the day she quit WWE 

AEW star Toni Storm recently recalled what was going on in her mind when she decided to quit WWE in December 2021.

Toni Storm has been a sensation on the independent circuit. She created a huge fan following after her performances in Japan with Stardom. She joined WWE with a solid reputation as she won the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK Women's Championship.

However, the fairytale quickly ended when she moved to SmackDown. The 26-year-old was not used as much as she was during her early days. In fact, the run was so underwhelming that it caused her to leave the company. On a recent episode of The Sessions, Storm spoke about what went through her head the day she decided to quit WWE:

“They don’t give a sh*t so why should I? This isn’t going to work. I know what’s going to happen here. I’m just going to be sent back to catering again. I’m not going to succeed here. I can just see... I thought my whole purpose in life was to go to WWE, but then over time I realized it’s just pro wrestling that I love. It’s not a company that I love. I just love pro wrestling.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

Storm was unhappy with the booking as she was going to be involved in an angle with Charlotte Flair where she almost had her shirt ripped off.

Toni Storm recalls her time with NXT and NXT UK

Toni Storm made waves in the wrestling world when she was abruptly released from her contract a few days after facing Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Toni Storm had a list of accomplishments such as winning the Mae Young Classic and NXT UK Women's Championship. However, it was not enough for the star from New Zealand to stay in the company. On the same episode, Storm recalled working with NXT and NXT UK:

“I think I had a great time there for the most part. There were times I had very great memories. It made me who I am. I feel like I grew up with them. I did the first Mae Young Classic. I did the second one. Immediately following that, NXT UK. Eventually I worked my way up to going over to NXT. I got to do the Royal Rumble and Survivor Series randomly. I’m lucky that I got to experience all of this. I got to work with some amazing coaches.” [H/T - Wrestling News]

It will be interesting to see how Toni Storm's career unfolds in AEW. She was last seen on AEW Dynamite teaming up with Ruby Soho against Jaime Hayter and Britt Baker.

