Booker T Was Once Put on Notice by WWE Management for Incident Involving a Fan at a House Show

Booker T is a legend in the world of professional wrestling. However, he was given a stern warning during his early days in WWE.

Booker T started wrestling in WWE in 2001. Over the course of his career, he wrestled against some of the biggest names in the company. However, his career was almost over after he received a stern warning from the management.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer recalled walking to the back after one of his matches at a house show when a fan spat on him. As a result, Booker T ran up to the fan and punched him so hard that he went four rows back. The entire incident was caught on camera, and he was confronted by management.

“So, got to Monday, and I got called into the office, actually, not to the office, but the TV truck, and they go ‘Booker, did you have an incident this weekend?’ I go, ‘Not really,'” he said. “And they pulled it up, and it was about 10 cameras, 10 TVs, I mean, and they played it and they showed me run up, and I hit that kid, boom. I couldn’t say anything. I was totally busted.”

He further added that the Stamford-based promotion gave the kid lifetime tickets while he was put on notice.

“And I don’t know, I think they had to pay that kid off and give him… lifetime tickets,” he said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Booker T Explains Why John Cena Turned Babyface

John Cena turned heel at WWE Elimination Chamber earlier this year in one of the most shocking moments of the year. However, his heel run went downhill from there as he was unable to garner much interest from the fans. As a result, he turned babyface days before his SummerSlam clash against Cody Rhodes.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T explained that Cena turned babyface because he was not able to play a good heel.

“I really think this [Brock Lesnar’s return] is all about John Cena not being a heel. I said this. I said, ‘John Cena is not a heel.’ He can’t even play a good heel. He tries to make his face look like he’s mad. And you know it’s not real. You know there is nowhere near, that’s not him. So, I thought the babyface turn was John Cena just saying, ‘Hey man, listen, let’s just course correct, and get back on pace. We know Brock Lesnar is coming back. I’ll be able to do something with that on the way out.’” [From 21:34-22:09]

It's good to see that John Cena is back to being a babyface just months before his retirement.

