Real Reason Why John Cena Finally Turned Babyface, According to WWE Hall of Famer

A WWE Hall of Famer has talked about why John Cena decided to go back to being a babyface. Cena's heel turn at the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event earlier this year was one of the most shocking moments in the company's history. He aligned himself with The Rock and went on to win the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, the heel turn failed to live up to the expectations of many fans, with The Rock's absence and the lack of fresh material for Cena's promos being the prime reasons. On the go-home edition of SmackDown ahead of SummerSlam, Cena told Cody Rhodes that he will be facing the "Real John Cena," hinting at a babyface turn.

That turned out to be the case as both stars went at it at The Biggest Party of the Summer. The ending saw Cody Rhodes emerge victorious and Cena graciously raising his opponent's hand, ending his heel run.

Now, WWE legend Booker T has shared his views on the situation. Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, he stated that Cena's babyface turn happened because the 17-time World Champion was not able to play a good heel.

“I really think this [Brock Lesnar’s return] is all about John Cena not being a heel. I said this. I said, ‘John Cena is not a heel.’ He can’t even play a good heel. He tries to make his face look like he’s mad. And you know it’s not real. You know there is nowhere near, that’s not him. So I thought the babyface turn was John Cena just saying, ‘Hey man, listen let’s just course correct, and get back on pace. We know Brock Lesnar is coming back. I’ll be able to do something with that on the way out.’” [From 21:34-22:09]

The heel turn gave a fresh perspective to Cena's WWE retirement tour early on. However, with time, the repetitiveness of his promos and match finishes became uninteresting for the fans.

With John Cena's face turn, fans will have the chance to witness the character they've all grown to love and respect over the years, before he calls it a career later this year.

Babyface John Cena is set to feud with Brock Lesnar

SummerSlam was an event full of surprises, but perhaps WWE saved the biggest one for the very end. As The Cenation Leader stood in the ring receiving the adulation of the fans after his gruelling Street Fight against Cody Rhodes, he was greeted with the shocking return of Brock Lesnar.

The Beast, who had been absent from WWE for the last two years, made his shocking return at MetLife Stadium. After circling the ring, he went after Cena and laid him out with a thunderous F-5.

This likely sets up the next chapter in Cena's retirement tour as the 17-time WWE World Champion prepares for one last slog with his arch-nemesis.

