"It ain't happening" - WWE legend Booker T provides update on his in-ring return with popular tag team

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has responded to his older brother Stevie Ray and rumors that there will be one final Harlem Heat match.

The Harlem Heat captured the WCW Tag Team Championship an incredible ten times during their stint with the promotion. They were a team from 93-97 in WCW and briefly reformed a few years later before feuding against each other. Harlem Heat was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Ric Flair's Last Match event was a success, and it has led many fans to wonder if fans can expect something similar at next year's Starrcast. Rumors of the popular tag team reuniting started to float after Stevie Ray stated that he had one last match left in him. However, Booker T shut down the rumor mill on a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast.

“If my brother’s [Stevie Ray] gonna do one last match, you know, for Starrcast, I’ll be there to watch it, I’ll be in the front row. As far as getting back in the ring and doing Starrcast with Harlem Heat, it ain’t happening. It ain’t never happening ever again. You guys won’t see Harlem Heat ever again in the ring together. It’s over. It’s done.” [H/T to WrestlingInc]

Stevie Ray wants to team up with Booker T one last time

While the former WCW World Champion isn't interested in a Harlem Heat reunion, Stevie Ray seems open to the idea. Stevie recently posted a Twitter video showing him working out in the gym. The 63-year-old last wrestled at Booker T's Reality of Wrestling promotion five years ago.

Conrad Thompson responded to the video with a thinking emoji. He is The Nature Boy's son-in-law and was the promoter for Ric Flair's Last Match event. Conrad has claimed that the event was a one-off, but his mind may have changed given how successful the show was.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the 13-match card drew a live gate revenue of $448,502, with over 6,800 fans attending. The event accrued an estimated 20-25,000 PPV buys as well.

It will be interesting to see if the success of Ric Flair's Last Match show leads to Conrad promoting another event next year at Starrcast.

