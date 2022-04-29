"Is this something I really want to do?" - Booker T on WWE Hall of Famer almost signing with AEW

Former WWE Superstar Booker T recently shared his thoughts on Hall of Famer Lita almost signing with AEW.

Lita is an influential superstar who played a vital role in the evolution of the women's division in WWE. The Queen of Extreme initially retired in 2007, but has made sporadic appearances for the company since, most recently wrestling a match against Becky Lynch at Elimination Chamber 2022.

On a recent episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed the rumors of Bret Hart signing with All Elite Wrestling. The former World Heavyweight Champion compared Hart's situation to Lita's, pointing out that The Extreme Diva was tempted by AEW's offer, but ultimately turned them down:

“Say, ‘Hey man, look, do you guys actually want me to go over here? Because, I do need a job, I do need some money.’ So, I can see it happening that way, Lita was almost going to go in AEW for a minute. I am sure she had to think the same thing, ‘is this something I really want to do?’ Change my legacy and go to AEW? I don’t know how long this AEW experiment is going to last." (H/T: WrestlingInc)

Amy Dumas @AmyDumas I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. I am honored my match at #WWEChamber with @BeckyLynchWWE will be something special across generations … but especially for young women everywhere. https://t.co/im8FMOZ5fT

The former member of Team Xtreme is considered a trailblazer for the women's division in WWE. Together, she and Becky Lynch became the first female wrestlers to be featured on a billboard in Saudi Arabia ahead of their showdown at Elimination Chamber.

Lita is interested in wrestling Rhea Ripley in WWE

Earlier this year, Lita cited her interest in making another potential return.

The Queen of Extreme appeared in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year as entrant #26. While she teased a feud with Charlotte Flair, she ended up facing Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship at Elimination Chamber 2022.

On an episode of WWE's Broken Skull Sessions with Stone Cold Steve Austin, Lita revealed that since her dream match with Becky Lynch has been checked off her list, she would next like to step into the ring with Rhea Ripley. The Hall of Famer even referred to Ripley as her favorite person right now.

Lita's impressive performance against Becky Lynch following her hiatus garnered much acclaim from the WWE Universe. Would you like to see The Queen of Extreme feud with The Nightmare? Let us know in the comments below.

