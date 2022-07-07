"I commend Ronda Rousey" - WWE legend on the SmackDown star's recent rumored demand

WWE legend Booker T has commended Ronda Rousey for reportedly asking the company to put the SmackDown Women's title on Liv Morgan.

Liv Morgan defeated Rousey and won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank. Rousey's personal photographer recently revealed on social media that the former UFC star demanded that the most "passionate pro wrestler" in WWE should be given the title. Rousey reportedly also did not demand to win the title, as per her photographer.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame show, discussed Rousey's report wanting to drop the title to Morgan to help her and praised the former SmackDown Women's Champion for that gesture.

"If that's true, I commend Ronda Rousey. I'm going to step up for Ronda Rousey if she was that unselfish to do something like that. It just goes to show how big she is as well as how big of a team player she is to want to bring someone like Liv Morgan up cause she knows she's already in a position, she's made already. But to say, 'Hey, let's make Liv Morgan tonight and I'm willing to do it and I'm willing to sacrifice for that.' I can't do nothing but give Ronda Rousey a pat on the back for, there again, knowing about the business," said Rousey. [From 46:46 to 47:22]

Booker T said he has been critical of Rousey's comments in the past, but praised her for her unselfish attitude to helping other Superstars.

Ronda Rousey's WWE SmackDown Women's title run

Rousey's first SmackDown Women's title run began at WrestleMania Backlash when she defeated Charlotte Flair in an "I Quit" match.

Since winning the title, she has been in a feud with Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya, facing the latter at Money in the Bank.

She defended and retained her title against Natalya last Saturday at the WWE Premium Live Event, but was worn out after the match which helped Liv Morgan to take advantage and win her first title.

