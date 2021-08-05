"Don't think that would be smart" - Booker T on WWE star potentially moving to AEW

Booker T thinks it wouldn't be a smart move by Adam Cole to leave WWE and join AEW in the near future. Adam Cole's contract will reportedly expire later this month after the SummerSlam weekend.

Booker T, on his Hall of Fame podcast, discussed recent rumors regarding Adam Cole's contract status. The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion believes Cole should stick to WWE for now as he has worked hard to get to the position that he is in presently.

"Adam Cole, one thing he needs to know, that AEW is going to be there for him. It's going to be there. So, you better get what you need to get out of this (WWE) for as long as you possibly can and then if something happens, you think about what comes next. You do the job to the best of your ability to whatever comes next. If that's his choice, that's his choice. But I think Adam Cole worked a hell of a long time to get to that point and to just throw it all away because of what you hear on social media, I just don't think that would be smart," said Booker T about Adam Cole leaving WWE.

Booker T thinks Adam Cole has a bright future in WWE and is doing a great job in NXT.

Adam Cole's WWE run so far

Anytime I’m having a bad day… pic.twitter.com/iZHAmiDRMh — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) July 27, 2021

Adam Cole has been a part of WWE since 2017, making his debut at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III. Cole was the leader of one of the most dominant factions in NXT history, The Undisputed Era.

Cole has held the NXT Championship once in his WWE career, in 2019. He holds the record for the longest reign of the title at a staggering 403 days. He has also won the NXT North American Championship on one occasion.

Check out the Sportskeeda Wrestling's reaction to the news below:

What did you make of Adam Cole's contract reportedly expiring much sooner than expected? Where would you like to see him next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

Have you checked out Sportskeeda Wrestling on Instagram? Click here to stay updated!

Edited by Arjun