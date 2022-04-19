"Understands the game" - Booker T says top WWE star's name change will not hurt him

WWE Superstar Theory's name change will not impact his rise to the top, as per Booker T.

The WWE RAW Superstar's ring name was changed from Austin Theory to Theory on last week's show. The young superstar has used the Austin Theory moniker for a long time, going back to his tenure with EVOLVE way back in 2016.

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T said that Theory would not be hurt by the removal of his first name on WWE television. He thinks that the RAW Superstar will thrive regardless of his name.

"Well, just think about it for a second - the way he did it, it was kind of smooth. He said, 'Mr. McMahon thinks that the Austin thing is just not working for me.' We've got Steve Austin coming back and then we got Austin Theory - it's a mix-up there a little bit. I don't see anything wrong with it, just calling him Theory. I like Austin Theory [name], though, as well. I do understand why we don't want to have two people walking around with the same name. Even though Steve Austin is not going to be around on a regular basis or anything like that, I get it, I understand it. Is it something I would've done, as far as changing the name? I don't know. I doubt it. I don't know, perhaps. It's one of those things," said Booker.

He continued:

"I don't think it's going to hurt that guy because Austin's talent. Just watching what he does on a weekly basis, for me, I'm watching a young kid who understands the game. There's not very many that understands the game," said Booker T. [1:15:50 to 1:16:58]

Check out the full video below:

The legend thinks that Theory is learning the ropes to getting to the top position in the company.

Why did WWE change the names of various superstars?

A recent report has disclosed that Vince McMahon does not want his company's superstars to use their ring name in another promotion if they leave the company.

The report claims that WWE Superstars will not be able to use their real names, even if it is just their first names.

This rule, of course, excludes well-known stars like Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes, and even the new signee Gable Steveson, who is widely known thanks to his Gold Medal in men's freestyle wrestling at the 2020 Olympics.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda for the transcription.

Mark Henry names the future of wrestling in an interview with Sportskeeda. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy