Possible reason for Vince McMahon's new WWE name change rule - Reports

Vince McMahon has reportedly introduced a new decree in WWE that prohibits superstars from using their real names or ones they've used outside the company, with a few exceptions.

According to Bryan Alvarez on Wrestling Observer Live, the Chairman of the Board doesn’t want performers to be established under their real names in WWE and then use it in other promotions if they leave the company. The powers that be feel that it's better to come up with new names for the superstars that they can trademark.

“If Austin Theory leaves WWE to go to AEW he couldn’t be Austin Theory, but he could be Austin, so we have to take away everything from them that is real that they could therefore use elsewhere,” said Alvarez.

Newly signed superstars like Cody Rhodes and Gable Steveson will get to keep their names, but a lot of the performers won't even be able use even their first name anymore in the company, as seen recently with Austin Theory.

“Obviously, if you’re Matt Riddle you won’t have to change your name — well, we could turn on TV tonight and he has a different name, but no real names, not even a real first name or whatever … it doesn’t matter. It’s Vince,” Alvarez added. (H/T RingSide News)

Several NXT Superstars have been given new ring names in WWE

Numerous NXT stars have already been given new ring names, including former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Gonzalez, who's now known as Raquel Rodriguez. She was renamed following her arrival on SmackDown.

Former ROH Women's Champion Rok-C is now Roxanne Perez and Raul Mendoza now competes as Cruz Del Toro. According to PWInsider, Kacy Catanzaro's name has been changed to Katana Chance and Kay Lee Ray will be using the moniker Alba Fyre.

