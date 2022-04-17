Two more WWE stars undergo name changes following Vince McMahon’s decree - Reports

It has been reported that Vince McMahon has signed off on changing two more WWE Superstar names.

The stars in question are Kacy Catanzaro and Kay Lee Ray, who are expected to have their names changed on screen at a future date. According to Fightful, Catanzaro will reportedly now go by the name of Katana Chance, and Ray will now be named Alba Fyre.

Both superstars have been with WWE for a couple of years, with Catanzaro impressing many fans with her incredible natural athleticism in the ring. Meanwhile, Kay Lee Ray has established herself as a top future star by winning the NXT UK Women's Championship.

The changes to both superstar names have come as little to no surprise as Vince McMahon and WWE have changed many star names as of late. Some notable ones include Pete Dunne being called Butch and Walter now going by the name of Gunther.

Why has Vince McMahon decided to change many performer's names as of late

In what has become the new norm in 2022, many established names from NXT have had their names changed as they transition onto the main roster. The change has been met with confusion by WWE fans as plenty of these stars have had stellar runs under their old ring names.

A memo sent to the Wrestling Observer explained why Vince has decided to change the names of many of his up-and-coming stars.

"Vince McMahon decreed he doesn't want anyone new using their real names anymore, nor names they've used before on the indie scene. Walter became Gunther because Walter was both his real name and a name he used on the independent scene. Raquel Gonzalez kept Raquel (not her real name) but had to drop Gonzalez (her real name). Many thought Austin Theory dropped the Austin because of Steve Austin, but it's actually because his real name is Austin White." H/T F4WOnline

Despite the confusion felt by many towards the change of superstar names, a substantial majority of fans do not watch NXT and will therefore not be familiar with plenty of these new names.

