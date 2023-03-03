“Boom, I’m punched in the face” – Released WWE Superstar EC3 details a real-life fight in a bathroom (Exclusive)

EC3 has opened up about a legitimate fight he had inside a bathroom.

The former WWE Superstar has been away from the company for a while. During his time away, he founded his wrestling promotion – Control Your Narrative. He has also wrestled in Ring of Honor and has recently been a part of the NWA shows. However, before becoming the wrestler that he is, he once got into a fight at a basketball game.

During the most recent episode of The Wrestling Outlaws on WrestleBinge on Sportskeeda Wrestling, EC3 spoke about how he got signed by WWE following a tryout.

During this time, he was not yet a pro wrestler and had been working in a Cheesecake Factory. He detailed how he confronted a man at a basketball game the night after he was confirmed as a part of WWE.

“I had my WWE tryout before I got signed. But I got signed, and it was the greatest moment of my life. I was working at the Cheesecake Factory and I got the call... The next night I got to a Cav’s game, I’m wearing a LeBron jersey. But I have muscles so I just have the jersey on, not the t-shirt on underneath. Cavs win, I’m in the bathroom, little sauced up. But this guy just kept talking to me... I’m like, ‘Don’t do this.’ I try to leave, I turn around and he’s in my face.” (7:26 – 8:09)

EC3 added that he went into pro-wrestling mode and pushed the man away by pie-facing him. However, this had the unfortunate consequence of putting him in the middle of a real-life fight.

“I go into pro wrestling mode for some reason. You’re in a heated angle and you’re in my face before you lock up sometimes the guy is just going to pie-face you. So I pie-face the guy, because I’m still kind of wired as a wrestler from trying out to become a wrestler for a living. So IO pie-face the dude. Next thing you know... boom, I’m punched in the face. I’m like, wait. And then I’m getting tackled."

He concluded:

"And I’m like, ‘Oh wait, this is real.’ Moral of the story, I give him the toss up. I have some moves on me to toss him off. He’s getting up and I just think of William Regal and I hit him with the running knee to him, boom. Then I got pulled out. Nearly wrestled him but not fully.” (8:09 – 8:57)

EC3 talked about when two fellow WWE Superstars started dating

EC3 also recently spoke about how Naomi and Jimmy Uso started dating and how many others noticed the same during NXT Season 3 and Season 4.

"That would be NXT Season 3, proper to NXT Season 4, you know, the half-internet one. I think their courtship began around that time because I do remember them holding hands, being, you know, a sweet little couple."

He also speculated, saying the two might have felt an immediate connection after meeting each other.

