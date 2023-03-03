"I do remember them holding hands" - EC3 recalls when Naomi started dating 37-year-old WWE star (Exclusive)

While there continues to be a lot of confusion over Naomi's WWE status, EC3 recently recalled how the former women's champion began dating Jimmy Uso.

Before rising to prominence as Ethan Carter III, the star competed in WWE's developmental system as Derrick Bateman in 2009. Incidentally enough, Naomi and Jimmy Uso were also part of Florida Championship Wrestling (FCW) at the time, and EC3 revealed that this was when their relationship began.

Carter and many other wrestlers in the developmental territory started noticing the increased closeness between Naomi and Jimmy Uso.

He even revealed how the Samoan family members came across looking an adorably cute couple when they began dating, as you can view below on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws:

"That would be NXT Season 3, proper to NXT Season 4, you know, the half-internet one. I think their courtship began around that time because I do remember them holding hands, being, you know, a sweet little couple." [From 05:05 to 05:24]

While EC3 didn't know what got Naomi and Jimmy Uso together as a couple, he speculated that the wrestling stars might have instantly felt a romantic connection after meeting each other.

"Cupid's arrow, I think, [a] love connection, eye contact, and genuine conversation. I don't know exactly what got them together," added the former WWE star. [From 05:25 to 05:40]

Naomi and Jimmy Uso dated for a few years before getting married in January 2014. While Jimmy is set to play a major role this WrestleMania season, there are several unanswered questions regarding Naomi's status.

Is Naomi done with WWE?

The former SmackDown Women's Champion has not appeared for the company since May last year after she and her tag team partner, Sasha Banks, walked out of an episode of RAW.

The Legit Boss has resumed her wrestling career under the 'Mercedes Mone' moniker in Japan, but Naomi is yet to make a move, as things stand. Her recent social media activity seemed like a hint towards a WWE exit, but we're yet to get an official statement from the superstar and the promotion.

During a recent interview, Cameron (Ariane Andrew) revealed that Naomi was dealing with a shoulder injury, which probably might be the real reason for her absence.

The former Funkadactyl was also eager to know what Naomi planned on doing next in wrestling, and there is every chance she chooses to wrestle outside of WWE.

Do you see Naomi also following Sasha Banks' path? Sound off in the comments section below.

