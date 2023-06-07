''Boot this guy back down to NXT''- Fans blast 37-year-old star favored by Triple H for his bad performance on RAW

Triple H made multiple changes to WWE when he took charge as the creative head after Vince McMahon stepped down. One of the changes he made was the overhaul of the commentary teams on RAW and SmackDown.

The Game replaced the lead RAW commentator, Jimmy Smith, with Kevin Patrick. A decision that has not gone too well with the WWE Universe.

Kevin Patrick, a seasoned backstage interviewer, was moved into the commentary booth following the departure of long-time commentator Jimmy Smith. With limited experience in this role, Patrick faced an uphill battle in winning over fans accustomed to the distinct voices and dynamic presence of previous RAW commentators.

The 37-year-old Irish star has consistently garnered poor reviews, and fans argue that it has been a long time since he became a commentator and should show some signs of improvement. While some fans complained about his thick Irish accent, others noted that he doesn't have much to add, and Corey Graves has to do the heavy lifting in the commentary booth.

keith smith @ksmith18788 @GreatBrianLast He's fine as one of the interchangeable vanilla backstage interviewers. But as a lead commentator? No. Seems like a nice guy but he pales in comparison to someone like JR back in the day. @GreatBrianLast He's fine as one of the interchangeable vanilla backstage interviewers. But as a lead commentator? No. Seems like a nice guy but he pales in comparison to someone like JR back in the day.

TrevorBillouin @bionicblackman @GreatBrianLast I wholeheartedly agree. Put Vic Joseph back in raw and boot this guy back down to nxt. @GreatBrianLast I wholeheartedly agree. Put Vic Joseph back in raw and boot this guy back down to nxt.

Triple H placed Kevin Patrick as the lead RAW commentator

Despite the previous RAW commentary team being well-liked, Triple H decided to remove Byron Saxton from the announce desk and make him a backstage interviewer. Triple H told Jimmy Smith that he would be released; he made backstage interviewer Kevin Patrick the play-by-play commentator on RAW despite not having much experience.

Some RAW watchers have stated that Patrick has a habit of 'panting,' which could get annoying. Multiple Fans want to see Vic Joseph of NXT replace the Irishman, while some believe that the company should add Byron Saxton back to the table.

TrevorBillouin @bionicblackman @GreatBrianLast I wholeheartedly agree. Put Vic Joseph back in raw and boot this guy back down to nxt. @GreatBrianLast I wholeheartedly agree. Put Vic Joseph back in raw and boot this guy back down to nxt.

Flock All Day @FlockNBoxing @GreatBrianLast Yeah I'd prefer they add Byron Saxton and get the guy they let go that's in impact now, can't remember his name but I thought he was ok. @GreatBrianLast Yeah I'd prefer they add Byron Saxton and get the guy they let go that's in impact now, can't remember his name but I thought he was ok.

Before joining the commentary booth, the Irish announcer conducted backstage interviews on RAW and secured a permanent role as a co-host on RAW Talk. Additionally, he achieved championship glory by capturing the WWE 24/7 Championship.

Will Hulk Hogan step into a WWE ring again? We asked a WWE Hall of Famer here

Poll : 0 votes