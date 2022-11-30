"Borderline unwatchable" - Former WWE staff member bashes Ronda Rousey for dismal performance at Survivor Series WarGames

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. feels Ronda Rousey doesn't look like she cares about competing in the company anymore.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet defended the SmackDown Women's Championship against Shotzi at Survivor Series: WarGames. She ended up winning the match with an Armbar submission. However, fans and critics called her out for not doing enough and botching several spots during the encounter.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, the former WWE employee claimed that Rousey's in-ring work had gotten worse over time.

"This was borderline unwatchable," Freddie claimed. "Ronda is regressing. She is not progressing. Her work is not getting better, it's getting worse. She blew a DDT that should have been the spot of the friggin' night."

He continued, stating that the spot looked unsafe and could have possibly injured Shotzi. Freddie also stated that Ronda was possibly not training enough, resulting in bad matches inside the squared circle:

"It looked unsafe on Ronda's part. The no sell on it, I don't even know if it was a no sell. It just looked like she didn't know what she was doing. And it wasn't just on moves she's gonna take. When Shotzi came off the top rope and Ronda was supposed to catch her and do that belly-to-belly suplex, that looked like crap. Everything she did in this match looked horrible and I don't know how." [From 21:21 - 23:05]

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. I noticed that #FireRondaRousey was trending today. It seems like a good time to post this.If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. I noticed that #FireRondaRousey was trending today. It seems like a good time to post this. If Ronda Rousey isn't going to try, then she needs to leave WWE. It's as simple as that. https://t.co/ieLjxHeHEy

Freddie claimed that Shotzi did everything to make Ronda Rousey look good

During the same conversation, Freddie pointed out that although it was the biggest match of her career, Shotzi did not let the occasion get to her. She put on a stellar performance selling for Ronda Rousey and making her look invincible.

"It was not Shotzi Blackheart's fault. Shotzi did her thing in this," he said. "She carried Ronda through this whole match. She did everything a wrestler can do to make the other wrestler look good. But it takes two to tango." [From 20:44 - 21:09]

It will be interesting to see who stands up to Rousey next as WWE moves into the new year.

