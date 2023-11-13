"Box office" - WWE fans want to see Logan Paul team up with fellow champion after recent shoutout

WWE fans are not shy to tell the company what they want. Some recently expressed their desire to see two top heels combine forces on TV. The superstars in question are Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio.

The Maverick attended the UFC 295 pay-per-view alongside his fiancee, Nina Agdal. During the event, he gave a shoutout to Dominik Mysterio, displaying the latter's name on his phone's screen. They previously featured in a segment on RAW before Paul challenged Dominik's father, Rey Mysterio, at Crown Jewel 2023.

Paul and Dominik's recent interactions have thrilled fans. Many want to see two of the most despised heels in WWE team up inside the squared circle. Some Twitter users have now reacted to the United States Champion's gesture at the UFC event, highlighting how he could form an unpredictable tandem with the NXT North American Champion.

You can view some of the notable responses below:

Fans want Logan Paul and Dominik Mysterio to team up

Logan Paul saved Rey Mysterio's life at WWE Crown Jewel

The Maverick won his first title in WWE by beating Rey Mysterio using unfair means at Crown Jewel. During the bout, Rey almost landed on his head after an ill-timed springboard maneuver. Logan Paul reacted quickly and caught the Hall of Famer mid-air to prevent a potential injury.

Many fans and professionals praised the United States Champion for his move, including Dutch Mantell. The wrestling veteran mentioned that he was impressed by The Maverick's presence of mind.

"He [Paul] actually saved him [Rey] an injury. At least, that's what it looked like to me. That's what you are supposed to do as an opponent," said Mantell on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk.

While Paul is still relatively new to the business, he has a bright future inside the squared circle if his recent performances are anything to go by.

It will be interesting to see when he will make his first appearance on WWE TV as the United States Champion.

